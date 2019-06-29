Delhi government wants school heads to ensure high scorers get to college

In a bid to help high-scoring students from Delhi government schools make it to higher education institutions of their choice, the Delhi government has issued directives to the heads of schools to monitor the admission process of students who scored above 90% in the CBSE Class XII examinations.

Advertising

This year, 1,089 students of Delhi government schools scored over 90% in the CBSE Class XII examinations. The students who appeared for their school-leaving examinations this year, and have decided to study further, are currently in the midst of the enrollment process to higher education institutions.

In a set of orders issued Friday, Education Minister Manish Sisodia directed the heads of schools to assign a teacher to supervise the admission process of those students who scored above 90%, by tracking their application forms and helping them out with the process.

The teachers have also been instructed to track the progress of the students at least during their first year of college.

Advertising

The instructions, however, come a little late for students who wish to pursue higher education in Delhi University, as its undergraduate application process ended on June 22.

“While we are proud of the achievement of our students, it is our duty to ensure they get the right guidance and support to pursue higher education,” read the directives.

In these new orders, Sisodia has also directed the teachers to create a record of which courses the students are enrolled in, and where.