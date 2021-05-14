Delhi government to sponsor children’s education who lost parents due to COVID 

The cost of education of children orphaned due to COVID will be borne by the Delhi government. Photo for representation/File.

The Delhi government today announced to bear the education expenses for children who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. The government will provide free education to such children. Along with the education expenses, the government will also bear other necessary expenditure and take care of their upbringing.

“I know many children who have lost both their parents. I want to tell them that I am still there. Do not consider yourself an orphan. The government will take care of their studies and upbringing,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a press conference on Friday.

Around 8,500 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has come down to 12 per cent% in the last 24 hours, the CM informed.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that the state will provide Rs 5,000 per month as a pension and free education to children who have lost their parents to COVID. A stipend of Rs 500 per month will be paid to students from class 1 to 8 and Rs 1,000 per month from class 9 to 12. Children studying in both government and private schools will be entitled to this stipend.

Chhattisgarh state government had also announced the ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojna’ scheme for children who lost their parents to coronavirus. Under the scheme, the state government will bear the education expenses of such children.

Inputs taken from PTI