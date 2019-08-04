Delhi government to launch overseas scholarship scheme for Dalit students

The Aam Aadmi Party government is coming up with a scheme to fund higher studies of around 100 Dalit students overseas.

Meritorious students willing to pursue M Phil and Ph.D. courses in the fields of art, agriculture, law, medicine, and engineering, etc, will be able to apply under the scheme.

The proposal is likely to be put before the cabinet soon, Delhi’s SC/ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI.

The government will provide financial assistance up to Rs 10 lakh for a two-year course and up to Rs 20 lakh for a four-year course to around 100 candidates. It’s happening for the first time in Delhi, Gautam said.

A family income ceiling of Rs 6 lakh is expected, he said.

“Pursuing higher studies abroad costs a great deal of money. We have no dearth of talented people who can accomplish anything given equal opportunities. The AAP government has decided to hold their hand,” the minister said.

“Saiyyaji Rao Gaekwad, the erstwhile ruler of Baroda state, funded Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s education abroad, giving him a chance to showcase his talent and the rest is history,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also provides financial support to 100 candidates each year under the National Overseas Scholarship for Scheduled Caste Students

Candidates pursuing a master-level course and Ph.D. in foreign universities in the field of science, engineering, management, medicine, commerce, humanities, social science, and fine arts are given USD 15,400 or around Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.

Last year, the AAP government launched the Jai Bhim Mukhyemantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, under which Dalit students can avail free coaching for various exams.

Thirty-five of the 107 students who got free coaching for engineering and medical entrance exams have cleared JEE Main and NEET this year.