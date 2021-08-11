Kejriwal government, IB Board signs MoU for Delhi Board of School Education

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced that their government has signed an MoU with the International Baccalaureate board. IB will be associated with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

“Delhi Government signs an MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB) Board. IB will be associated with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education. Now Delhi’s Education Revolution will reach newer heights with DBSE and IB collaboration,” the minister tweeted.

Read | Manish Sisodia meets heads of Delhi schools ahead of reopening

Delhi Government signs an MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB) Board. IB will be associated with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education. Now Delhi’s Education Revolution will reach newer heights with DBSE and IB collaboration. pic.twitter.com/Equ85hCLHf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2021

On July 29, the Delhi government had announced that 30 of its schools will be affiliated to the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education board in the 2021-22 academic session. Out of the 30 schools, 20 will be its new Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs) and 10 will be government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in East Delhi. The selected schools are currently working on their applications for candidacy to be submitted for its approval.

The International Baccalaureate board is a private international education board with a foundation office located in Geneva. Around 5,000 schools globally are affiliated with the IB board. Currently, 193 schools in India are affiliated with the IB board, all of which are private schools.