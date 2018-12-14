Delhi government schools to have entrepreneurship curriculum soon

After happiness and clealiness curriculum, the Delhi government-run schools may soon have an entrepreneurship curriculum for students of class 9 to class 12, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He said the initiative is aimed at making the students future ready.

“We plan to introduce entrepreneurship curriculum in our schools for class 9 to 12 students. Entrepreneurship does not necessarily mean business, we plan to develop life skills, behavioural skills and to impart proper etiquettes into the minds of children in order to decondition them and make them future ready,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said. “We need to teach them to dream by sharing real-life stories so that their mind can be evolved, and by doing this, we can build a better nation,” he said.

Delhi government has yesterday announced introduction cleanliness curriculum in Delhi-based government schools as well.

Sisodia made the comments during a panel discussion on “Living Mindfully: Initiatives and Learnings” at New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM). He said the biggest reason why India has been a developing country since such a long time is because “we focus on schooling, not education”.

“We only study to get a degree but not adapt those lessons in our daily life,” the Deputy chief minister said. The Delhi government had earlier introduced “happiness curriculum” and had announced on Wednesday to launch “cleanliness curriculum” in schools.

Earlier this day, while addressing convocation at the Delhi Technical University (DTU), Sisodia inspired young students to be entrepreneurs. He told students not to seek jobs but to create them.

“The nation expects you to be job providers, that’s the greatest need of the country today,” Sisodia He stressed that top brass institutes such as IITs, DTUs should take a resolution that the students passing out will majorly be job providers, not job seekers.