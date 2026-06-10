Delhi government schools to counsel Class 9 repeaters to avoid dropping out

The Delhi government’s National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Project has asked the heads of government schools to identify and provide counselling to students who have failed Class 9 more than once. The goal is to prevent these students from dropping out of the education system entirely.
In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, school heads are required to compile a list of students who have failed Class 9 two or three times. They are then expected to invite these students and their parents to the school for counselling at a convenient time. The circular emphasises that, without proper guidance and motivation, these students are at a significant risk of discontinuing their studies altogether.
School authorities have been directed to first encourage students to continue their education in their regular schools. However, if students or parents are unwilling to pursue traditional schooling and wish to obtain a School Leaving Certificate (SLC), schools are required to guide them toward admission in Class 10 through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Project.
The NIOS option allows students the flexibility to study at their own pace and choose subjects based on their interests and abilities, ensuring they do not lose an academic year. Importantly, school principals have been asked to inform parents that subjects such as Mathematics are not compulsory under the NIOS scheme, which helps lower the barriers that often discourage students from continuing their education.
The circular clarified that students who pass Class 9 through the NIOS Project are still eligible for admission to Class 11 in their respective government schools, ensuring a seamless transition in their academic journey and alleviating any concerns about being permanently excluded from the mainstream education system.
Parents are also assured of ongoing support from schools throughout this process, with counselling sessions designed to address their concerns and build confidence in the alternative pathway being offered.