Delhi government schools to counsel Class 9 repeaters to avoid dropping out

The Delhi government’s National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Project has asked the heads of government schools to identify and provide counselling to students who have failed Class 9 more than once. The goal is to prevent these students from dropping out of the education system entirely.

In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, school heads are required to compile a list of students who have failed Class 9 two or three times. They are then expected to invite these students and their parents to the school for counselling at a convenient time. The circular emphasises that, without proper guidance and motivation, these students are at a significant risk of discontinuing their studies altogether.