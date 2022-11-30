scorecardresearch
Delhi government schools to conduct pre-board exams from December 15 to 28

While the pre-board exams for morning and general shifts will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Delhi government school pre-board exam: Only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom

As per Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), government schools in the national capital will conduct pre-board exams for classes 10 and 12 from December 15 to 28.

According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class.

While the pre-board exams for morning and general shifts will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centres and district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand early opening of the papers.

Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practice, the guidelines said.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 03:21:05 pm
