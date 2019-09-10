Chandrayaan 2: Delhi government school students have special message for ISRO

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has shared a post on Twitter reiterating the message of students from the national capital’s government schools. Students can be seen holding posters with motivational quotes and appreciating messages for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the Chandrayaan 2.

Advertising

Among reoccurring messages by the government school students across Delhi were ‘We are proud of you ISRO’, ‘sampark tuta hai sankalp nahi’ (we have lost connection, not determination) and ‘koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti’ (those who try never fail).

Our Delhi govt school students have a message for @isro scientists – India is proud of you. The story of ISRO's valiant effort to reach the moon has inspired an entire generation of children. pic.twitter.com/VpyAZy24ej — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 9, 2019

These messages came after the ISRO lost connection with the lander of Chandrayaan-2, called Vikram as it did not slow down at the expected rate. The connection with the lander was lost just 2.1 kilometres above the moon surface in India’s attempt to touch the south pole of the moon.

In the latest update, the ISRO in an official release said that Vikram is very near the aimed destination but in a tilted position. “It had a hard-landing very close to the planned (touch-down) site as per the images sent by the on-board camera of the orbiter. The lander is there as a single piece, not broken into pieces. It’s in a tilted position,” said ISRO in a press statement.

In video| PM Modi to ISRO: Best is yet to come

Irrespective of the lander, the mission is still partly successful as the orbiter part is functioning normally. Most of the scientific investigations of the mission are supposed to be carried by instruments onboard the orbiter, including studies to find more evidence of water on the Moon.