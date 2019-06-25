Delhi government school in President Estate to operate as Kendriya Vidyalaya

A Delhi government school in President Estate will now operate as Kendriya Vidyalaya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.

“The central government will run Delhi government-run school in President Estate as a Kendriya Vidyalaya now,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, tweeted in Hindi.

“We have given consent to the request of the Centre to hand over Dr Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya to it for running it as a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The school is run inside the Presidential Estate and is the same school where former President Pranab Mukherjee interacted with students as a teacher for two consecutive years on the occasion of teachers day,” a Delhi government official said.

The school was set-up in 1946 by the Education Department of the Government of India. Later, in 1962, the administration of the school was handed over to the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

Sisodia had conducted raids at the school in 2015 and suspended the principal after he found irregularities in financial transactions of the institution.