Toggle Menu
Delhi government school in President Estate to operate as Kendriya Vidyalayahttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/delhi-government-school-in-president-estate-to-operate-as-kendriya-vidyalaya-5798777/

Delhi government school in President Estate to operate as Kendriya Vidyalaya

The school is run inside the Presidential Estate and is the same school where former President Pranab Mukherjee interacted with students as a teacher for two consecutive years on the occasion of teachers day," a Delhi government official said.

AAP government, Manish Sisodia, Education minister Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi,  Directorate of education, Hrd, twitter, tweet, celeb tweets, CM tweets, the education department in India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, school raids, India news, Indian Express
Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

A Delhi government school in President Estate will now operate as Kendriya Vidyalaya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.

“The central government will run Delhi government-run school in President Estate as a Kendriya Vidyalaya now,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, tweeted in Hindi.

“We have given consent to the request of the Centre to hand over Dr Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya to it for running it as a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The school is run inside the Presidential Estate and is the same school where former President Pranab Mukherjee interacted with students as a teacher for two consecutive years on the occasion of teachers day,” a Delhi government official said.

Advertising

The school was set-up in 1946 by the Education Department of the Government of India. Later, in 1962, the administration of the school was handed over to the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

Sisodia had conducted raids at the school in 2015 and suspended the principal after he found irregularities in financial transactions of the institution.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 One sapling to be planted for each enrollment in Rajasthan government schools
2 Rajasthan University RU BA Part 1, 2 Result 2019 today: How to check
3 Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 @rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in LIVE: Class 10 results in minutes, how to check via websites