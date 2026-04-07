Delhi government invites applications for scholarships from reserved category students

The Delhi government on Monday invited applications for scholarships from SC, ST, and OBC category students for the academic year 2025-26, according to an official notice.

The notice said five state-funded schemes and several centrally sponsored schemes are open for eligible students studying in schools, colleges and universities in Delhi. The last date for submission of applications is April 30, and applications can be submitted through the e-district portal.

Among the key schemes, the government is offering reimbursement of tuition and other compulsory fees for the students of the three categories studying in Classes 1 to 12 in recognised schools in Delhi. The benefit is available to students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, subject to academic performance and attendance conditions, it stated.