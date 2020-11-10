Delhi government sanctions funds to pay staff of 4 DU colleges

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had Friday alleged that attendance records for some teachers were not provided to auditors who visited five colleges. (File)

The Delhi government Monday sanctioned release of funds for staff salaries to four DU colleges fully funded by it. However, it continued to allege these colleges made unauthorised hiring, adding that such staff members should not be paid from government funds.

On Monday, in compliance with Delhi HC directives, the government issued a sanction order of Rs 19.4 crore under the salary head and Rs 1.675 crore under non-salary head to four colleges — Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had Friday alleged that attendance records for some teachers were not provided to auditors who visited five colleges — Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Bhagini Nivedita College and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education — raising doubts that teachers had been employed on paper to extract salaries from the government.

