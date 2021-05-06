Delhi government requests CBSE to review timeline for schools to submit Class 10 results

The finalization of results by schools is to be done by May 25, and the marks submitted to CBSE by June 5. File.

With schools asked to submit marks for class 10 students to the CBSE in less than a month as Delhi reels under the current COVID crisis, the Delhi government’s education department has written to the board asking that the timeline for this process be reviewed.

The CBSE has released its process through which class 10 students will be evaluated in the absence of board examinations this year. This involves result committees in individual schools working to draw up criteria where the requisite assessment has not taken place in the course of the year and implementing the specified moderation process. The finalisation of results by schools is to be done by May 25, and the marks submitted to CBSE by June 5.

Heads of schools have raised concern about the timeline, stating that it will be exceptionally difficult to follow especially with a large number of staff members also falling ill during this wave.

Delhi’s education department has written to the CBSE Controller of Examinations asking that the timeline be reviewed “keeping in view the ongoing situation including its emotional ramifications, enforcement of lockdown and deployment of teachers for various duties”.

The letter states that government school teachers and other staff such as data entry operators are currently involved in door-to-door surveys and contact tracing, monitoring the movement of dead bodies, COVID protocol enforcement, screening at the airport and vaccination activities. Currently, 76 government schools are also functioning as vaccine centres.

In the last few weeks, as The Indian Express has reported, many teachers have also been among those who have lost their battles to COVID.