Delhi government plans consultations to review DSEU functioning

The four-member committee set up by the Delhi government for a comprehensive review of DSEU had met on January 30, officials said.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Delhi govt considering wider consultations to review DSEU's functioningThe vice-chancellor of DSEU was also requested to depute the university's registrar to participate in the deliberations, as per the official meeting notice.
The Delhi government is mulling a wider round of stakeholder consultations to review the overall functioning of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), including the impact of the merger of government polytechnics and skill centres with the university, officials said.

Senior officials aware of the matter said the government is exploring the possibility of bringing in former All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman T G Sitharam for consultations, in addition to the four-member committee constituted earlier, following a series of complaints about the overall functioning of the university.

The four-member committee set up by the Delhi government for a comprehensive review of DSEU had met on January 30, officials said. Senior officials and academicians from Delhi Technical University, the Directorate of Training and Technical Education and the University of Delhi attended that meeting. The vice-chancellor of DSEU was also requested to depute the university’s registrar to participate in the deliberations, as per the official meeting notice.

Officials said that the panel is tasked with examining issues related to the university’s governance, academic processes, teaching and non-teaching recruitment and human resources, programme design, use of assets and facilities of the merged campuses, and other administrative matters.

The committee’s recommendations are expected to help the government make decisions aimed at improving DSEU’s functioning and strengthening Delhi’s technical and skill education ecosystem.

According to officials, over the past few years, DSEU has faced repeated complaints from students and staff over alleged mismanagement, infrastructure gaps, steep fee hikes and faculty-related issues following the merger of several government institutions.

Officials have said that student groups and employees have also raised concerns over falling enrolment, dilution of academic standards and rising fees at an institution originally envisioned to serve marginalised sections.

 

