Delhi government overhauls education website, introduces fee review, daily attendance features

According to the website, the Fee Review tab allows parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Students can also access question papers and mock tests for different subjects of CUET for practice, along with mental maths question banks and newly developed workbooks for Classes 3 to 12Students can also access question papers and mock tests for different subjects of CUET for practice, along with mental maths question banks and newly developed workbooks for Classes 3 to 12 (edustud.nic.in)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi government has revamped its education department website and has added a new Fee Review section along with features such as daily attendance tracking, mock tests and question banks to improve transparency and student support.

According to the website, the Fee Review tab allows parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee.

Read More | Delhi govt launches online school admission portal for EWS, CWSN, DG applicants

The committee comprises Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, as chairman, chartered accountant J S Kochar, and former additional director of education R K Sharma as members, it showed.

The site also carries details of a 2009 writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court by Delhi Abhibhavak Mahasangh, which challenged an order allowing unaided private schools to increase fees to implement the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations.

In its August 12, 2011 judgment, the court directed the constitution of a three-member committee to examine the accounts of unaided private recognised schools in Delhi to justify fee hikes. R K Sharma was later nominated as the education expert by the chief secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi, as per the notification.

The revamped website has also introduced a daily attendance report. All 1,086 government schools are required to update the number of students present, absent or on leave each day.

Story continues below this ad

As per Monday’s data on the site, 1,004 schools marked attendance, showing 4,18,249 students present, 2,56,604 absent and 8,82,241 on leave, out of a total enrolment of 15,57,094 students.

In addition, the website hosts the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 and its rules under a separate section.

Students can also access question papers and mock tests for different subjects of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for practice, along with mental maths question banks and newly developed workbooks for Classes 3 to 12, as per the website.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Cardiac attack
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Cardiac attack
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement