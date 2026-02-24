Delhi government overhauls education website, introduces fee review, daily attendance features

Students can also access question papers and mock tests for different subjects of CUET for practice, along with mental maths question banks and newly developed workbooks for Classes 3 to 12 (edustud.nic.in)

The Delhi government has revamped its education department website and has added a new Fee Review section along with features such as daily attendance tracking, mock tests and question banks to improve transparency and student support.

According to the website, the Fee Review tab allows parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee.

The committee comprises Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, as chairman, chartered accountant J S Kochar, and former additional director of education R K Sharma as members, it showed.