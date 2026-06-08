Delhi government ITI admission 2026: Registration opens today at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in

The registration window for ITI admissions open today on June 8. (image: ai generated)

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has announced the commencement of the registration process for admission to Delhi Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the academic session 2026-27. The registration window opens today, June 8, 2026, at the official admission portal, itidelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The admission process will include registration, eligibility verification, merit preparation, and counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official portal at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on New Registration on the homepage

Step 3: Select Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi, and choose Delhi ITI Counselling 2026