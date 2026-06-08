Delhi government ITI admission 2026: Registration opens today at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has announced the commencement of the registration process for admission to Delhi Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the academic session 2026-27. The registration window opens today, June 8, 2026, at the official admission portal, itidelhi.admissions.nic.in.
The admission process will include registration, eligibility verification, merit preparation, and counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
Step 1: Visit the official portal at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Click on New Registration on the homepage
Step 3: Select Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi, and choose Delhi ITI Counselling 2026
Step 4: Click on New Student Registration and accept the terms and conditions
Step 5: Fill in personal details including name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID
Step 6: Create a password and complete sign-up — login credentials will be sent to the registered mobile and email
Step 7: Log in and complete the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee
Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
– Candidates who have passed Class 8 or Class 10, depending on the trade applied for, are eligible to apply for Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026. Candidates must be at least 14 years of age as of August 1, 2026. There is no upper age limit, making the programme accessible to adults seeking a career change or skill upgrade as well.
– Candidates must be residents of Delhi or must have studied at a school in Delhi to be eligible. Students from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana must check their respective state ITI portals. The application fee is Rs 200. Female candidates, reserved category applicants, and persons with disabilities (PwD) are exempted from the fee.
Delhi Government ITIs offer a wide range of Engineering and Non-Engineering trades across multiple sectors, including Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, and other technical and vocational disciplines. Admission will be based on a merit-cum-counselling process following online registration and eligibility verification.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit itidelhi.admissions.nic.in for updates on the merit list, counselling schedule, and seat allotment.