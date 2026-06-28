Delhi government gives 1,000 coaching centres one month to comply, warns of shutdown

The MCD said Oberoi assured that a meeting will be organised under the CM’s chairmanship, involving Delhi Fire Services and MCD officials, to “seek a solution that balances concerns of coaching centres and complies with court’s instructions on student safety.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday warned that coaching centres which fail to comply with mandatory safety norms will no longer be permitted to operate in Delhi.

In a video message, Gupta said the Delhi government will soon introduce a robust regulatory law to ensure stricter oversight, greater accountability, and enhanced student safety.

“One month. There is a time of one month, get all the safety regulations. All the coaching institutes running in Delhi, be it 900 or 1000, the number doesn’t matter, what matters is the lives of the children studying there, their safety and security,” she said.

Students are encouraged to report any negligence or lack of safety measures in their coaching centres via email, message, or phone, the chief minister added.