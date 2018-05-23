Follow Us:
Delhi government asks 575 private schools to refund excess fees charged

The directive by the AAP dispensation comes following the report of a committee constituted by the Delhi High Court for examining the records of private schools in respect of the implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission recommendations.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 7:21:56 pm
The Delhi government has directed 575 private schools in the city to refund the excess fees charged by them citing implementation of the 6th pay commission recommendations. The government has also directed the schools to refund the excess fees charged — between June 2016 to January 2018 — with 9 percent interest.

The directive by the AAP dispensation comes following the report of a committee constituted by the Delhi High Court for examining the records of private schools in respect of the implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission recommendations. The panel has audited 1169 schools in the city so far.

“The committee has identified 575 schools in its report to refund excess fees charged by these schools with 9 percent interest. The schools are directed to refund the fees within 7 days and ensure disbursal of pending payment of salaries if any,” an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

“Non-compliance with the order shall be viewed seriously and action shall be taken against errant schools under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973,” it added.

