Delhi government approves new campus for Dr B R Ambedkar University in Dheerpur

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions on June 23, students are buckling up for the counselling and admission process. The Delhi University, one of the most sought after institutions, is also expected to start the admission process from this week.

Amid the developments, the Delhi government has approved the construction of a new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi in Dheerpur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,668 crore, to strengthen the higher education infrastructure in the national capital. The approval was granted by the Expenditure Finance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

According to the government, the proposed campus in north Delhi’s Dheerpur will be developed on nearly 20 hectares and will cater to about 8,000 students. In the first phase, academic facilities will be created for 5,400 students.

The project also includes hostel accommodation for 840 students, residential facilities for faculty and staff, academic blocks, a central library, administrative buildings, student amenities, sports infrastructure and parking facilities, according to officials. A 2,500-seat auditorium will also be constructed as part of the project.

The meeting approving the proposal was attended by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior government officials. The PWD will undertake further implementation-related procedures.

Chief Minister Gupta said the project would significantly strengthen higher education infrastructure in Delhi and provide students access to world-class academic facilities.

“Education is the strongest foundation of any developed society and the Delhi government is continuously working to create better educational opportunities for young people,” she said. The chief minister said the Dheerpur campus would not only increase the university’s capacity but also establish a modern, inclusive and sustainable academic environment.

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The campus has been planned as a green facility and is proposed to be developed according to GRIHA 5-Star standards. It will incorporate renewable energy sources, including solar and geothermal energy, along with rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and advanced water conservation systems.

Officials said the project has already secured key statutory clearances, including approvals from the Delhi Urban Art Commission and the Delhi Fire Service.

Describing the approval as a milestone for higher education in the city, Gupta said the government’s objective was not merely to create new academic buildings but to establish institutions that promote quality education, research, innovation and holistic development.

“The new Dheerpur campus will offer a modern, inclusive and sustainable learning environment, helping students prepare more effectively for future challenges and opportunities,” she said.

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The chief minister added that the government is committed to strengthening educational infrastructure to ensure that every young person in the city has access to quality higher education and opportunities for growth.