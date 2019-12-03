Among all IITs, Delhi gets highest offers on Day 1; students prefer domestic offers

IIT Delhi campus (File Photo) IIT Delhi campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technolgy (IIT) Delhi claims to have received the highest number of offers among IITs on the first day of the ongoing placement season with a total of 419 offers, including 175 pre-placement offers (PPOs). Over 400 organisations are expected to visit the campus with over 600 offers across sectors.

IIT-Delhi students, said director V Ramgopal Rao, prefer domestic career offers over foreign. “We are happy to see a large number of IIT-Delhi students preferring domestic careers over international placements. Also, interestingly, students are choosing careers in core sectors. These trends indeed augur well for the country.”

Microsoft provided the maximum number of placement offers to 30 students, including two international offers, followed by Intel which made 27 domestic offers to students. Other international offers include one from Uber USA and another from Squarepoint Singapore. Other giant companies included Qualcomm with 16 offers and Goldman Sachs with 12.

Sectorial data showed a spark in the core sector, followed by Information Technology and then by Finance, which is represented in the following table and pie chart:

The current placement season will span from December 2019 to May 2019. The registration process for the same commenced in August 2019.

