scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Delhi EWS admission result declared: Check how to download

Parents and guardians will be able to check their ward's admission status by keying in the registration number and date of birth of the candidate on the official website — edudel.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 3:50:55 pm
EWS, DoE admissionsThe merit list has been released on the official DoE website. (Representative image)

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced the admission results for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for the academic session 2022-23. The merit list has been released on the official DoE website — edudel.nic.in.

Parents and guardians will be able to check their ward’s admission status by keying in the registration number and date of birth of the candidate on the official website.

Read |Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Private schools release second admission list for entry-level classes

Delhi DoE EWS admission result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official DoE website — edudel.nic.in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
More Premium Stories

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘EWS / DG / CWSN Ist Draw Result 2022-23’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link that reads ‘I have read the above instructions Carefully (Click to continue..)’

Step 4: The first admission list will open.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This admission list will state the registration number, name of students, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Guardian’s name, School ID, Allotted school name and class.

Parents and guardians should remember that the admission of the child shall be cancelled in case the document submitted by the applicant at the time of admission are found to be forged/ fake at any stage. Criminal proceedings may also be initiated against such parents/guardians.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement