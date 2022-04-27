Delhi EWS admission result declared: Check how to download

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced the admission results for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for the academic session 2022-23. The merit list has been released on the official DoE website — edudel.nic.in.

Parents and guardians will be able to check their ward’s admission status by keying in the registration number and date of birth of the candidate on the official website.

Delhi DoE EWS admission result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official DoE website — edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘EWS / DG / CWSN Ist Draw Result 2022-23’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link that reads ‘I have read the above instructions Carefully (Click to continue..)’

Step 4: The first admission list will open.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This admission list will state the registration number, name of students, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Guardian’s name, School ID, Allotted school name and class.

Parents and guardians should remember that the admission of the child shall be cancelled in case the document submitted by the applicant at the time of admission are found to be forged/ fake at any stage. Criminal proceedings may also be initiated against such parents/guardians.