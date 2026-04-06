Delhi EWS Admission 2026 First Draw Result: Check full schedule for verification, admissions and appeals

Delhi EWS Admission 2026: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, is conducting the first computerised draw of lots for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026-27 academic session today, on April 6. The centralised draw aims to allocate seats in private unaided schools across Delhi, ensuring transparent admissions for eligible applicants under the reserved quota.

Following the draw, selected candidates will be informed via SMS on their registered mobile numbers, with details of their allotted schools and document verification schedule. As per the official guidelines, document scrutiny will be carried out by 29 zonal teams between April 9 and April 22, under the supervision of district authorities. Admissions in allotted schools will take place during the same period and continue till May 20.