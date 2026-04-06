Delhi EWS Admission 2026 First Draw Result: Check full schedule for verification, admissions and appeals

Delhi EWS Admission 2026: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, is conducting the first computerised draw of lots for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026-27 academic session today, on April 6. The centralised draw aims to allocate seats in private unaided schools across Delhi, ensuring transparent admissions for eligible applicants under the reserved quota.
Following the draw, selected candidates will be informed via SMS on their registered mobile numbers, with details of their allotted schools and document verification schedule. As per the official guidelines, document scrutiny will be carried out by 29 zonal teams between April 9 and April 22, under the supervision of district authorities. Admissions in allotted schools will take place during the same period and continue till May 20.
|Event
|Date
|First Computerised Draw of Lots
|April 6, 2026 (10 am)
|Document Scrutiny by Zonal Authorities
|April 9 to April 22, 2026
|Submission of Documents (in case of discrepancies)
|April 9 to May 2, 2026
|Admission in Allotted Schools
|April 9 to May 20, 2026
|Final Opportunity for Non-Reported Candidates
|April 23 to April 28, 2026
|Filing Appeals to DAMC
|May 7 to May 12, 2026
|DAMC Final Orders on Appeals
|May 13 to May 16, 2026
Applicants will be required to upload and present mandatory documents on the portal and during verification. These include proof of date of birth, income certificate (for EWS category), caste certificate (for DG category), disability certificate (for CWSN applicants), and valid proof of residence such as a ration card, domicile certificate, voter ID, or utility bills. Dedicated helpdesks and single-window systems will be set up at district offices to facilitate smooth verification.
In cases where discrepancies are found, candidates will be issued a deficiency memo and allowed to submit the required documents between April 9 and May 2. Additionally, a final opportunity for candidates who fail to report for verification will be provided from April 23 to April 28.
The DoE has also outlined an appeal mechanism. Candidates can file appeals before the District Admission Monitoring Committee (DAMC) between May 7 and May 12, with final orders to be issued between May 13 and May 16. The department added that subsequent draws of lots will be conducted to fill vacant seats, if required, after the completion of the first round of admissions.