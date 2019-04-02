Delhi: Entrepreneurship curriculum begins rolling out at 24 schools

The Delhi government’s new entrepreneurship curriculum was introduced as a pilot project in 24 schools Monday, as the academic session 2019-2020 commenced.

The curriculum was first publicly discussed by Education Minister Manish Sisodia in December 2018, when he had said that the aim of the new curriculum would be to create an “entrepreneurial mindset” in students so that they become “job creators” instead of “job seekers.”

The programme will be launched in all Delhi government schools in July, for students studying in classes IX to XII. The pilot project was introduced for classes IX, X and XII in 24 schools on Monday.

The pilot classes will be held during the first 40 minutes of every school day till May 10. In the first week, classes will comprise introductory sessions.

“We spent some time explaining the programme to students. I told them that every body, after leaving school, wants to do something with their lives. But they need to identify themselves — their strengths and weaknesses — first,” said Dhanna Upadhyay, teacher at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh.

According to Ashok Kumar Tiwari, a mentor teacher advising SCERT in the curriculum’s preparation, the first activity comprised five minutes of “mindfulness” to help students build focus.

“In the second activity, they were asked how they related to everyday objects around them. They were asked to speak of kitchen utensils as metaphors for themselves. One said that her friends call her a ‘sharp knife’ because she is sharp with her responses. Another said she relates to a tawa because it gets heated up quickly,” he said.

“We will… collect feedback from the teachers conducting them, which we will build into our curriculum development before the final launch in July,” said Tiwari.