Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia orders probe into ‘communal’ law exam question

A contentious question posed to law students at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has prompted Education Minister Manish Sisodia to order a probe into how a “reprehensible” question with “communal overtones” could be asked. A report has been sought within five days. The GGSIPU has also launched an internal probe into the matter.

As reported by The Indian Express, the question — “Ahmed, a Muslim, kills a cow in a market in the presence of Rohit, Tushar, Manav and Rahul, who are Hindus. Has Ahmed committed any offence?” — was asked to third semester law students in their Law of Crimes-I paper at Chandra Prabhu Jain College of Higher Studies & School of Law on December 7.

On Tuesday, Sisodia wrote to the Higher Education Secretary: “It has been brought to my notice through media reports that a highly objectionable question was asked in the LLB third semester exam in the college, namely School Law at Narela, affiliated to GGSIPU. How could such a reprehensible question with a communal overtone be framed for an LLB exam? Secretary (Higher Education) to get the matter inquired into and status report be sent to the undersigned within five days.”

GGSIPU had on Monday said that they had retrospectively “deleted” the question and would not be marking students based on it.