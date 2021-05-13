Delhi education department to update teachers’ details for uninterrupted communication with students, parents

As a first step towards reconnecting with its students during the current COVID wave, the Delhi education department is first working to update its record of details of all teachers.

The Indian Express had reported how in this current wave — with even remote teaching-learning stopped because of early summer vacations and most government school teachers and officials deployed for different COVID-related responsibilities — government schools have not been in touch with their students — many of whom are from migrant families — since the start of the current wave and the first in this series of lockdowns on April 18.

Education officials had said that this had not been possible because of the strain on teachers and the department in addressing the ongoing crisis. On Wednesday, Education Director Udit Rai issued a circular directing the updating of teacher information to get the ball rolling on this process.

“During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the aim of the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi has been to ensure uninterrupted teaching-learning across the government schools. In order to achieve this aim, it is to be ensured that communication between teachers, students and parents may continue, and students must receive the required assistance from all others. However, in many cases due to missing/incorrect data, teachers and students could not be contacted and were left out,” the circular read.

It went on to state, “As the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our country and physical reopening of schools will still take some more time, it becomes even more important that the details of all government teachers must be updated with the department so that the communication between teachers, students and parents, may be established uninterruptedly.”