Delhi education dept tells govt school heads to sit in class regularly

Principals of government schools have been warned of action if they fail to supervise classes and submit an online report about it. The supervision is meant to assess the teaching-learning process and give feedback on where improvements can be made.

An August 16 circular by the Directorate of Education states, “All heads of schools/vice-principals are directed to observe the teaching-learning performance.”

A vice principal, who is also the head of the school, needs to sit in on four classes every week, with a focus on older students. For schools where vice-principal is not the head, he/she has to observe six classes every week — from entry level to Class X, with special focus on classes XI and XII.

“The teaching-learning observation and feedback report is to be submitted online, preferably the same day of class supervision. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously,” added the circular.

A feedback form has been provided catering to both teachers and students. Teachers will be assessed on maintenance of their diary, method of teaching, participation from students, use of teaching aids, utilisation of support material, and how well the syllabus is covered.

Student feedback will focus on understanding of the subject, awareness of the syllabus covered and writing assignment given by teachers. Principals also have the freedom to give feedback on how teachers can improve.

“It is a very useful tool and the feedback taken from us is very objective. Sitting in a 40-minute class also helps us understand students and learn about teaching methods. If someone teaches well, we can ask them to share their expertise. Feedback is given in private to the teacher, so I have not faced any resistance,” said A K Jha, principal of the Government Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Sector 8 Rohini.

Heads of schools have been directed not to disturb the classes. They are required to sit at the bend of the class and attend without informing in advance. Parameters to be checked include how teachers introduce the subject to be covered, if his/her voice is audible enough, and if it is ensured that each student actively participates in the class.

A section of teachers, however, expressed apprehensions. “Does this not make us vulnerable to the whims of the principal? If he/she does not like us, I doubt an objective feedback will be given,” said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

Another principal of an evening school, who did not wish to be named, said, “Earlier, even if we wanted to do something like this, there would be resistance from a few teachers. This is a welcome step. Though time management is difficult, we have to manage.” After the class is over, the head has to have an interaction with students in the presence of the teacher.

