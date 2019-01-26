Delhi: Education department comes to aid of EWS/DG students

The education department supported the claims of petitioners challenging a private school’s circular, asking EWS/DG students in Class II to apply for fresh admissions in the next academic year.

Three Class II students of Her Dreams Queen’s Valley Junior School in Dwarka, who had been admitted under the EWS/DG category, approached the Delhi HC challenging a circular issued by the school on November 27, 2018.

The circular asked the parents to apply online for admissions in 2019-2020, stating the department had conveyed that “the process of admissions from Class II onwards under EWS category by the individual schools has been stopped”.

The petitioners challenged the circular, stating the department’s directions regarding online application is only concerned with fresh admissions from Class II for private schools on public land.The government’s standing counsel and the DoE supported this.

“The directions in question are only for fresh admissions,” said Director Sanjay Goel.

The court sought a response from the school and listed the next hearing for February 1.