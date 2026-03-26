Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26: Girls ahead of boys in school enrolment across all levels

At the primary level, girls in Delhi record a NER of 100, meaning near-complete enrolment, while boys stand at 90.5.

Girls are enrolled in Delhi schools in higher numbers than boys at every level of education, from primary to higher secondary, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26.

At the primary level, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls stands at 107.2, against 97.4 for boys. At upper primary, the gap widens, with girls recording a GER of 122, compared to 113.1 for boys. The pattern holds at the secondary level, where girls stand at 104.7 against 98 for boys, and at higher secondary, where girls record 87.2 against 78.7 for boys.

The Net Enrolment Ratio (NER), which measures enrolment among children of the official school-going age, shows a similar trend. At the primary level, girls in Delhi record a NER of 100, meaning near-complete enrolment, while boys stand at 90.5.