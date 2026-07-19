Delhi eases private school rules, replaces mandatory locality-need assessment with self-certification

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The Delhi government on Saturday approved replacing the mandatory “Essentiality Certificate” required for opening private schools with a self-certification system, saying the move will simplify the school recognition process and align it with the RTE Act, 2009.

According to the Education Department, the decision, approved by Education Minister Ashish Sood, removes long-standing procedural requirements under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSER), 1973, as part of a compliance reduction and deregulation exercise.

Under the new self-certification system, applicants seeking recognition for schools will only have to certify that they meet the norms prescribed under the RTE Act, including infrastructure, safety, teacher qualifications and pupil-teacher ratio, instead of requiring prior government approval on whether a school is “necessary” in a particular area.