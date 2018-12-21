DU teachers’ groups oppose entrance exam plan

A day after Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi told reporters that the university was planning to hold admissions through entrance tests instead of cut-offs in the next academic year, teachers’ groups have expressed displeasure at the plan.

Alleging that the plan was a move towards privatisation and contractualisation of the university, teachers’ group, Academics for Action and Development, called it a “conspiracy to deprive students from SC/ST/OBC, rural and underprivileged segments of society who are not in a position… to perform well in these examinations”.

Alleging that no consultation was carried out at the Academic and Executive Councils of the university, the group said: “The decision taken in haste, in arbitrary and centralised manner will create more problems than solutions.

“The university administration has not given any reason… The scale of (this) exercise is very large and wide and complex… and any change in such a secretive manner will be counter productive.”