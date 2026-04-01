DoE releases Delhi school calendar for 2026-27 session; timelines for JEE Main, CUET, NEET, CA

Online registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to begin in the first week of April, according to the annual academic calendar issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for the 2026-27 session. The DoE said the calendar has been prepared in line with notified holidays and existing rules to ensure the smooth functioning of schools and the holistic development of students.

The calendar, released also for all government and government-aided schools in Delhi, outlines key dates for admissions, examinations, holidays, and co-curricular activities for the upcoming academic year.

The calendar also includes timelines for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CA, and CLAT registrations in July, along with scholarship exams like National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship and Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha to be conducted later in August.

The Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission was approved by the Delhi government in December 2025 as part of its efforts to strengthen access to higher education for government school students. Cleared by the Cabinet, the scheme was introduced to provide structured academic support for national-level entrance examinations such as CUET, JEE, NEET, and CLAT, addressing the gap faced by students who cannot afford private coaching.

Under the scheme, students receive free coaching, study material, mock tests, and mentoring to prepare for CUET. After appearing in CUET, which serves as a common entrance test for admission to central universities, eligible students can apply to undergraduate courses across participating institutions based on their scores, with the programme also guiding them through the admission and counselling process.

Apart from academics, schools have been advised to organise various activities, including quizzes, exhibitions, sports events, and awareness programmes on health, environment, and digital literacy. Observance of important national and international days has also been incorporated in the schedule.

The new session will commence on April 1.

It is mentioned that admissions to Class 11 will begin after the declaration of Class 10 results. For Classes 10 and 12 under non-plan admissions, a common admission test is scheduled to be held on April 25, with results to be declared on April 28.

Story continues below this ad

The summer vacation will be observed from May 11 to June 30, while autumn break is scheduled from October 17 to October 19. Winter holidays will be held from January 1 to January 15, 2027, it said.

According to the examination schedule, mid-term exams for Classes 3 to 12 will be conducted between September 15 and October 13, while annual exams for Classes 3 to 9 and 11 are slated from February 15 to March 23, 2027. Results will be declared by the end of March, the calender read.

Meanwhile, the admissions to Classes 6 to 9 under the non-plan category will be conducted in three online cycles between April and July, with the first cycle beginning on April 1 and closing on April 7, the calendar said.

Non plan admissions are only for students residing in Delhi whose studies are affected due to certain circumstances, like transfer of parents’ jobs, and those who were studying in private schools till the last grade.

Story continues below this ad

The circular said the admission process will be conducted in three cycles through an online registration system. The first cycle will open from April 1 (12 noon) to April 7 (5 pm), followed by subsequent cycles between April 30 and May 25, and July 1 and July 25.

School allotments for the first cycle will be announced on April 21, after which document verification will take place between April 22 and April 30. Similar timelines have been scheduled for the second and third cycles, with the entire admission process concluding by August 31, it stated.

The department said parents seeking admission for their children in government schools must register online through its official website. However, children who are currently studying in government or government-aided schools will have to approach their last attended school for transfer or readmission.

Students who have passed the previous class will be registered online, while out-of-school children aged between 10 and 14 years can register physically at their nearest school, where they will be assessed for foundational literacy and numeracy before being placed in an appropriate class, it said.

Story continues below this ad

The Directorate of Education added that the age criteria for admission as of March 31, 2026, require children to be between 10 and 15 years for classes 6-9, with certain relaxations permitted by school authorities in specific cases.

It said a centralised helpline has been set up to address admission-related queries, while grievances can also be resolved through help desks at the school level.

Parents have been advised to complete the registration process at the earliest, as chances of securing admission in the preferred school are higher in the initial cycles, it added