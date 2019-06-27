Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 95.5 93 93 92 92 B.A (Hons) English 96 93.5 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) History 93 91 89 89 89 89 B.Com (Hons) 97.25 94 91.5 91.5 91 91.5 B.A Programme 93.5 90.5 88.5 88.5 88.5 88.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94 92 90 90 85 85 B.Com 96.5 93 91 91 91 91 B.A (Hons) Journalism 98.5 96.5 96 95 93 93 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 96 95 90 88.5 88.5 88.5 B.A Programme 92.5 89.5 87.5 87.5 87.5 87.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 91.5 89.5 85 80 80 B.Com 96 92 90 89 89 89 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 93.25 90 89 89 89 B.A (Hons) History 92.75 90.75 88 87 87 87 B.A (Hons) English 94.75 92 87 87 85 85 B.A (Hons) Journalism 97.25 95.5 94 93 91 92 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 94 90.5 85 85 84 84 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 93.5 87 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) History Closed 90 87 86.5 85 87 B.A (Hons) Journalism 96.5 94.5 92 91 89 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 90.5 88.5 Closed 79.5 Closed B.A Programme 92 88 86 85 85 84 B.Com 95.5 91.5 87 86 86 86 B.Com (Hons) 96 92.75 87 86 86 86 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 93.25 90 83.5 83.5 80 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics 95.75 92.75 85.5 82 82 82 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 90 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Journalism 96 93.5 90 89 87 Closed B.A (Hons) History 92.25 89 85.5 85.5 82 82 B.A Programme 91.5 87 85 82 80 80 B.Com 94.5 91.25 80 80 80 80 B.Com (Hons) 95.25 92 80 80 80 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Journalism 94.75 91.5 88 87 84 Closed B.A (Hons) English 92.75 88.5 82 80 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.75 Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) 95 91.5 79.75 77 75 85 B.A Programme 88 86 81 80 78 81 B.Com 94 90.75 Closed 79 74 84 B.A (Hons) History 91.5 87.5 83.5 85 77 81.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.5 91.5 82 79 79 85.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 92 86 Closed Closed 73 Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed 89.5 77.75 74 65 76 B.A (Hons) History 91 86.75 82 84.5 71 81 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94.25 90 86 86 82 Closed B.A Programme Closed 87 80 76 72 77 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.25 90 78 77 77 85.25 B.Com 93.5 89.75 77.5 77 64 83.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 89.75 Closed Closed Closed 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 91 84 Closed 78 70 81 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 88 75 75 72 85 B.A (Hons) History 89 84.75 80 83 67 79 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94 88 82 85 81 89 B.Com 93 88.75 77 Closed 60 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.5 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A Programme 82 85 75 73 70 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 88.5 77 70 60 65 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 83.5 Closed 77.5 69 80 B.A (Hons) History Closed 82 78 81 61 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85.5 72 70 68 Closed B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 84 78 82 78 87 B.Com Closed 88 Closed Closed 55 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 89.25 Closed Closed Closed 75 B.A Programme Closed 70 68 78 69.5 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 87 Closed 65 55 60 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Journalism 93.5 82 75 81 76 85 B.A (Hons) History Closed 78 74 79 57 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com Closed 87 Closed Closed 45 60 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 86 76 55 45 84.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.25 89 Closed Closed Closed 82.25 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) History Closed 76.5 72.5 77.5 51 79 B.A (Hons) English Closed 82 Closed 75 65 Closed B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 80 72 79 74 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 88.75 Closed Closed Closed 82 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 83.5 69 63 60 Closed B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 76 Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) 94.5 85.75 75.75 54.75 45 84.5 B.Com Closed 86.75 Closed Closed 45 55 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.