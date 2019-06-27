Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Delhi College of Arts and Commerce DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.5
95.5
93
93
92
92
B.A (Hons) English
96
93.5
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) History
93
91
89
89
89
89
B.Com (Hons)
97.25
94
91.5
91.5
91
91.5
B.A Programme
93.5
90.5
88.5
88.5
88.5
88.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94
92
90
90
85
85
B.Com
96.5
93
91
91
91
91
B.A (Hons) Journalism
98.5
96.5
96
95
93
93
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
95
90
88.5
88.5
88.5
B.A Programme
92.5
89.5
87.5
87.5
87.5
87.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
91.5
89.5
85
80
80
B.Com
96
92
90
89
89
89
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
93.25
90
89
89
89
B.A (Hons) History
92.75
90.75
88
87
87
87
B.A (Hons) English
94.75
92
87
87
85
85
B.A (Hons) Journalism
97.25
95.5
94
93
91
92
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
94
90.5
85
85
84
84
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
93.5
87
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90
87
86.5
85
87
B.A (Hons) Journalism
96.5
94.5
92
91
89
90
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
90.5
88.5
Closed
79.5
Closed
B.A Programme
92
88
86
85
85
84
B.Com
95.5
91.5
87
86
86
86
B.Com (Hons)
96
92.75
87
86
86
86
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
93.25
90
83.5
83.5
80
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.75
92.75
85.5
82
82
82
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
90
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Journalism
96
93.5
90
89
87
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
92.25
89
85.5
85.5
82
82
B.A Programme
91.5
87
85
82
80
80
B.Com
94.5
91.25
80
80
80
80
B.Com (Hons)
95.25
92
80
80
80
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94.75
91.5
88
87
84
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
92.75
88.5
82
80
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
95
91.5
79.75
77
75
85
B.A Programme
88
86
81
80
78
81
B.Com
94
90.75
Closed
79
74
84
B.A (Hons) History
91.5
87.5
83.5
85
77
81.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.5
91.5
82
79
79
85.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
92
86
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
89.5
77.75
74
65
76
B.A (Hons) History
91
86.75
82
84.5
71
81
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94.25
90
86
86
82
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
87
80
76
72
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.25
90
78
77
77
85.25
B.Com
93.5
89.75
77.5
77
64
83.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
89.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
91
84
Closed
78
70
81
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
88
75
75
72
85
B.A (Hons) History
89
84.75
80
83
67
79
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94
88
82
85
81
89
B.Com
93
88.75
77
Closed
60
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.5
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
82
85
75
73
70
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
88.5
77
70
60
65
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83.5
Closed
77.5
69
80
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
82
78
81
61
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
85.5
72
70
68
Closed
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
84
78
82
78
87
B.Com
Closed
88
Closed
Closed
55
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
89.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
B.A Programme
Closed
70
68
78
69.5
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
87
Closed
65
55
60
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Journalism
93.5
82
75
81
76
85
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
78
74
79
57
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com
Closed
87
Closed
Closed
45
60
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
86
76
55
45
84.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.25
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
82.25
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
76.5
72.5
77.5
51
79
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
82
Closed
75
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
80
72
79
74
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
88.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
83.5
69
63
60
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
85.75
75.75
54.75
45
84.5
B.Com
Closed
86.75
Closed
Closed
45
55
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

