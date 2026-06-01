Delhi CM Shri School Admissions 2026: Result out for Class 11 at edudel.nic.in.

The Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, has declared the result of the CM Shri admission test for class 11th on May 31, 2026. Eligible students can check their respective results by entering details such as registration ID and roll number. Students can access and view the results by visiting the official website at edudel.nic.in.
The class 11th examination took place on May 7 for Paper 1 and May 9 for Paper 2. Admissions to CM Shri Schools follow a merit-based selection process, ensuring transparency and fairness in the allocation of seats to students.
Since the results are out, students, along with their parents, should visit the allotted CM Shri school with the necessary documents. They are advised to carry the birth certificate, residence proof and examination result. After which, they can complete other subsequent formalities within the stipulated time and pay the required admission fee to secure the admission.
Follow these steps to download the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “CM Shri School Admission Test 2026 result” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the merit list
Step 4: Enter the credentials, including the registration number and date of birth (DOB)
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: A new window will open displaying the result PDF
Step 7: Download and save for future reference
Students are advised to carefully check the information available on the scorecard after downloading it. These will include:
– Student’s name
– Roll no
– Parent or guardian’s details
– Category information
– Subject-wise and overall marks obtained
– Selection status
– Admission-related instructions for the academic year 2026-27
Students should report any discrepancies or errors in the above information to the concerned authorities.
The CM Shri admission test is an entrance examination conducted by the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, for admission into classes 6th, 9th and 11th in CM Shri schools for the academic year 2026-27. These schools are part of the Delhi government’s initiative to provide better infrastructure, modern learning facilities and upgraded education, as well as align with the National Education Policy (2020) in select government schools in the capital city.