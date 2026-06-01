Delhi CM Shri School Admissions 2026: Result out for Class 11 at edudel.nic.in.

The CM Shri school admission results are going to be out on May 31. (image: ai generated)

The Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, has declared the result of the CM Shri admission test for class 11th on May 31, 2026. Eligible students can check their respective results by entering details such as registration ID and roll number. Students can access and view the results by visiting the official website at edudel.nic.in.

The class 11th examination took place on May 7 for Paper 1 and May 9 for Paper 2. Admissions to CM Shri Schools follow a merit-based selection process, ensuring transparency and fairness in the allocation of seats to students.

Since the results are out, students, along with their parents, should visit the allotted CM Shri school with the necessary documents. They are advised to carry the birth certificate, residence proof and examination result. After which, they can complete other subsequent formalities within the stipulated time and pay the required admission fee to secure the admission.