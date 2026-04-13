Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026 today: When are results expected

Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026: The Delhi Department of Education conducted the CM SHRI School Entrance Test 2026 today, on April 13. The entrance exam is for admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2026–27 academic session. The was held from 11:30 am to 2 pm across 75 designated schools in the national capital.

According to the Directorate of Education, the entrance tests are being organised in the select earmarked 75 ‘CM SHRI’ schools, including 18 girls’ schools, five boys’ schools, and 52 co-educational institutions. The initiative is part of the broader CM SHRI Schools programme, announced earlier this year, aimed at strengthening government school infrastructure and offering modernised, skill-oriented education.

Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026: Result date and next steps

Candidates who appear for today’s exam can expect the results for Classes 6 and 9 to be declared by April 30, 2026. For Class 11, whose entrance test is scheduled on May 7 (11:30 am to 2:30 pm), results will be announced by May 25, 2026. Admit cards for Class 11 will be released on May 1 via the official Edudel portal.

Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test 2026: Important dates

Event Classes 6 & 9 Class 11 Admit Card Release April 08, 2026 (released) May 01, 2026 (12 noon onwards) Entrance Test Date April 13, 2026 (11:30 am – 2 pm) May 07, 2026 (11:30 am– 2:30 PM) Result Declaration By April 30, 2026 By May 25, 2026

Following the declaration of results, the admission process will move to merit list preparation and school allotment. For the residential Shaheed Bhagat Singh CM SHRI School, candidates will also have to undergo a second round comprising a physical and medical fitness test. Final selection here will be based on combined performance in both rounds.

Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026: Eligibility and qualifying criteria

As per the admission guidelines, only students who are residents of Delhi and have studied in recognised schools in the capital during the 2025–26 session are eligible. This includes those who have passed Class 5 (for Class 6 entry), Class 8 (for Class 9), and Class 10 (for Class 11).

To ensure wider access, at least 50% of seats are reserved for students from government-run institutions, including those under DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and government-aided schools in Delhi.

The minimum qualifying marks for inclusion in the merit list is 25% for General category candidates, with a relaxation of 5% for reserved categories.

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Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026: How admissions will be finalised?

Admission procedures differ slightly across the three classes –

For Class 6, students will be allotted schools only if they have opted for them in the application and meet the specific cutoff.

For Class 9, a common merit list will be prepared, and allotment will depend on scores, category, and the three preferences submitted by candidates.

For Class 11, candidates must choose three school preferences along with stream options. These include STEM-focused courses (Paper I) and options such as Finance, Humanities, and Performing & Visual Arts (Paper II).