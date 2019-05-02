Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s son scores 96.4% in CBSE Class 12 exams

CBSE 12th result 2019: Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s son, Pulkit Kejriwal has scored 96.4 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12 examination, the result of which was released today. Pulkit studied at a private school in Noida, a government official said.

Arvind’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal shared this news on Twitter. Several Delhi ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, congratulated Sunita Kejriwal on Twitter.

“With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings, son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude,” CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted.

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

In 2014, the chief minister’s daughter, Harshita, scored 96 per cent in her Class 12 CBSE exam. Later, she had cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as well.

Ex- HRD Minister Smriti Zubin Irani has shared here son Zohr’s percentage with her Twitter followers.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

In record time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday announced Class 12 results on Thursday. A total of 94,299 students secured 90 per cent marks in Class 12 examination. The results are available at all the websites.

Girls outshine boys by registering 88.7 per cent in CBSE results. Boys at 79.4 and transgender at 83.3 per cent.

