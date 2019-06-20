Toggle Menu
Delhi CET result 2019 to be declared: How to check marks online

De;hi CET result 2019: The Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) declared the result for the Common Entrance Test (CET). Students can access their score at cetdelhi.nic.in.

Delhi CET result 2019: The result available at cetdelhi.nic.in. (Representational Image)

Delhi CET result 2019: The Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has declared the result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) today – June 20, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website cetdelhi.nic.in.

The CET is conducted for admission to various courses in engineering/technology, pharmacy diploma, diploma in modern office practice and for lateral entry admissions. The exam was held on June 8 and June 9 this year.

Delhi CET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out for your reference.

Candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in the entrance test. Candidates who clear the test will be eligible for counselling, which will begin from June 22, 2019, in Delhi.

A total of 4,335 seats across colleges affiliated to Department of training and technical education (DTTE) are on offer through the CET entrance exam. There are four tests under CET. Test 1 is for engineering/ technology-based diploma courses and occupational courses, Test 2 for diploma course in modern office practice (Hindi and English), Test 3 is for diploma courses in Pharmacy and Test 4 is for lateral entry (for admission in the second year directly).

