Delhi CET 2020: Application form, exam pattern

Delhi CET 2020: Those aspiring to pursue a full-time diploma course from Delhi-based institutes will have to wait a little longer. The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has delayed the application process for Delhi Common Entrance Test or Delhi CET 2020. As per the latest notice the application form will be released after May 3, when the extended nationwide lockdown will be lifted.

The application form will be available at the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in. Last year the application process began from April 1 and concluded by April 30. The exam dates to begin the application process or exam dates are, however, yet to be decided. These will be released after the coronavirus pandemic situation is under control.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for Delhi-based engineering and non-engineering diploma courses. Colleges affiliated to the Board of Technical Education (BTE), Delhi. Based on last year’s data, 4,335 seats are to be filled across institutes through Delhi CET.

There are a total of four tests, first or those applying for diploma courses after class 10, second for modern office practice after class 12. The third exam is for pharmacy courses after class 12 and fourth for students seeking lateral entry – directly in the second year. It is mandatory for students to pass class 10/12 with at least 35 per cent marks in relevant subjects.

