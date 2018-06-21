Delhi CET 2018: First round seat allotment results declared at cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi CET 2018: Candidates can check the seat allotment list through the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in Delhi CET 2018: Candidates can check the seat allotment list through the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi CET 2018: The Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE) has released the results of the seat allotment of the first round of counselling on Thursday, June 21. Earlier, the result of the CET examination was declared on June 14. Candidates can check the seat allotment list through the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in.

Candidates are selected through the CET based on their performance. The final admission is made according to the order of merit and the preference is given by the candidate in their application. Counselling of candidates will be done at Delhi. The classes will begin in August.

Delhi CET 2018: How to check ‘Seat allotment’ list

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Seat allotment’ result

Step 3: A PDF file with roll number of candidates will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Documents required during counselling

— Payment receipt of Online Part

— Payment made by the candidate

— Copy of Provisional Allotment letter, online registration slip, copy of choices submitted by candidate, two latest identical colour photographs of 7.0 cm x 5.5 cm size same as that of on the admit card

— Original hard copy of the admit card of CET –2018.

— Proof of date of birth (Secondary School Certificate) (Original and two self-attested photocopies).

— Certificate and mark sheet of the qualifying examination issued by the Board/University (Original and two self-attested photocopies). In case the original certificate is not awarded at the level of the School, provisional certificate/ downloaded copy of mark sheet duly authenticated by concerned the school principal.

