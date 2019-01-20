Delhi: Centralised EWS admission from Class II this year

Starting this year, the Directorate of Education (DoE) is planning to introduce a centralised online admission process for children from economically weaker section (EWS) from class II onwards, in private schools built on public land.

While admission for reserved seats at entry level classes (nursery, KG and class I) is conducted centrally by the education department itself, there is no consolidated process upwards of entry level classes.

Private unaided recognised schools running on land allotted by government agencies like the DDA have been following a decentralised manual procedure for fresh admission of EWS students from class II onwards.

In a circular, dated July 27, 2018, to schools, the DoE had stated, “Now it has been decided to fill all such vacancies/seats available under free ship quota and also EWS/DG category… through computerised draw of lot(s) after inviting online applications, in the similar manner as is being done in the case of admissions at the entry level classes…” However, the process failed to take off in the year 2018-2019, which officials in the department have said was due to their inability to collect accurate data regarding the number of fresh admissions made by these schools in that year.

This is part of a greater drive towards centralisation of all EWS/DG admissions with private schools recognised by the municipal corporations also being brought into the fold of the centralised online admission process for entry in nursery, KG and class I, and with the introduction of a similar process for class II onwards in these 386 schools.

When the government had allotted institutional land to these schools, it was on the condition that they would admit applicants from economically weaker sections. From class II onwards, these schools have to set aside 20 percent of all fresh admissions in each class.