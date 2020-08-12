Delhi cancels final exams for diploma courses, students to be promoted on internal assessment

Final exams for diploma courses cancelled. (Representational image)

The Board of Technical Education (BTE), Delhi has cancelled all the exams for the diploma courses due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per an official notice released by the varsity, students of all semesters will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and past year performance.

A total of 50 per cent weightage will be given to the internal assessment of students in the current year and result 50 per cent to the scores obtained in last year’s final exams, per the official notice. Any student who wishes to improve his or her score will have the option to appear for exams. The dates of these exams are not released yet.

Students having compartment or back in any of the previous semesters will have to clear that exam whenever the exams will be held in the future, according to the official notice.

Students who have a compartment in any of previous semesters and have completed their course duration will be given an extension of one year to qualify their diploma for all semesters, states the document while adding “this issues with the prior approval of the competent authority.”

Delhi had earlier also asked the universities in the state to not hold final year exams or semester exams. However, UGC recently said in the Supreme Court that the state governments do not have the authority to do so. The final year exams for degree courses are scheduled to be held in September.

