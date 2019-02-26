Delhi Budget 2019: AAP govt allocates 26% to education

Delhi budget 2019: Like the previous year, the Delhi government has today allocated 26 per cent of its state budget to the education sector. Presenting the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government will felicitate the students scoring above 80 per cent marks in Class 10, 11 and 12 examination.

“Students scoring above 80% in class X in government schools will get computer tablets from the govt. Those in class XI and XII in RPVVs and schools of excellence will also get tabs,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Reiterating that the government is doing politics over education. Deputy CM who holds education portfolio as well, said, “Yes, we are doing politics over education. It is our responsibility to bring education into politics and we want to do it.”

The Aam Aadmi Party government will also introduce MBA courses for those who aim to pursue family business.

“Delhi has no applied sciences courses. Students feel ashamed to study at ITIs. Delhi govt will start new Applied Sciences university with certificate, diploma, degree upto PhD will be provided,” said Manish Sisodia.

A new university on teacher training is in the government’s plan. “New teacher training university in the works in Delhi,” said Sisodia. “Government to start an MBA course at Delhi Technological University for those interested in pursuing their family business,” Manish Sisodia said.

“Funding for parents of differently abled girls for their wedding. Scheme to provide those with locomotor disabilities with specially fitted scooters or motorised cycles,” Sisodia said.

The government presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget in the assembly which is twice than presented in 2014-15. Manish Sisodia dedicated the budget to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. The Delhi Assembly session started with a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory, as reported by PTI.