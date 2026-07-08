Delhi among best-performing states in PGI 2025-26; foundational enrolment, secondary retention dip

Students leave after their first day of school on resumption after the summer holidays in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi has been placed among the country’s better-performing States and Union Territories in the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2025-26 released by the Union Ministry of Education. However, official education data linked to the assessment also point to areas that require attention, including a decline in enrolment at the foundational stage and a drop in student retention at the secondary level.

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The PGI evaluates the performance of States and UTs across 70 indicators covering learning outcomes, access, infrastructure, equity, governance, and teacher education. Instead of assigning ranks, the Ministry groups States and UTs into performance grades. This year, Chandigarh emerged as the only State or UT in the highest-performing ‘Uttam-3’ category. Delhi was placed in the next performance band alongside Punjab, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. No State or UT achieved the top three grades — Utkarsh, Uttam-1 or Uttam-2.