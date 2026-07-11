Delhi Admissions 2026: More than 8 thousand students from EWS, DG, CWSN selected in second lots

A total of 8,976 students were selected in the second computerised draw for admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools in Delhi for the current academic session.
The Directorate of Education conducted the draw on Friday as part of the admission process for reserved seats in these categories. The selected students include 3,420 from the EWS/DG categories and 190 from the CWSN category for nursery admissions.
For Kindergarten (KG), 1,210 students were selected from the EWS/DG categories and 107 from the CWSN category. Additionally, 3,856 students from the EWS/DG categories and 193 from the CWSN category were selected for Class 1, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).
The computerised draw was held to ensure a transparent and fair allocation of seats reserved for eligible students in private unaided recognised schools throughout Delhi, as stated by the department.
The admission process targets entry-level classes, including pre-school/nursery, pre-primary/KG, and primary/Class 1, for the academic year 2026-27 under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories.
According to the admission guidelines, children applying under the EWS/DG category for nursery admissions must be between three and five years old as of March 31. The age limit for KG is four to six years, while for Class 1, it is five to seven years.
For admissions under the CWSN category, applicants are required to submit a valid disability certificate issued by a government hospital, in accordance with the assessment guidelines under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
(with inputs from PTI)