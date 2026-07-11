Delhi Admissions 2026: More than 8 thousand students from EWS, DG, CWSN selected in second lots

The selected students include 3,420 from the EWS/DG categories and 190 from the CWSN category for nursery admissions.. (Representative image)

A total of 8,976 students were selected in the second computerised draw for admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools in Delhi for the current academic session.

The Directorate of Education conducted the draw on Friday as part of the admission process for reserved seats in these categories. The selected students include 3,420 from the EWS/DG categories and 190 from the CWSN category for nursery admissions.

For Kindergarten (KG), 1,210 students were selected from the EWS/DG categories and 107 from the CWSN category. Additionally, 3,856 students from the EWS/DG categories and 193 from the CWSN category were selected for Class 1, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).