Delhi: Admission process for EWS/DG seats in private schools begins today

A total of 22 per cent of the seats in entry-level classes in Delhi’s private schools are reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DGs). Representational image/ Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.

Applications for entry-level admissions for EWS/DG and children with disabilities to Delhi’s private schools will begin Wednesday. The new academic year has already begun in most schools for other students. Most schools in Delhi began their new 2021-2022 academic session online, either on April 1 or this week.

According to the guidelines issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, the online application forms for these reserved seats will be available from Wednesday and the last date for submitting the applications is April 26. The first round of centralised computerised draw of lots to select the candidates will be held on April 30, a month into the new academic year.

A total of 22 per cent of the seats in entry-level classes—nursery, KG or class I as the case may be in a particular school—in Delhi’s private schools are reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DGs) such as SC, ST, OBC non-creamy layer, orphans, transgenders children and those living with HIV AIDS. 3% of the total entry level seats are reserved for children with disabilities.

The department has not yet issued any dates for any subsequent draw of lots in case seats remain vacant in schools. Last year, a very small number of the selected candidates had reported till very late in the year as the pandemic had struck soon after the first round of draw of lots.