Delhi: 670 special needs kids get pvt school seats

An education department official said the total number of such seats are over 6,000. The department received 693 applications — a little over10% of the available seats.

Three per cent of the total seats in private schools is reserved for children with special needs.

Around 670 children were allotted schools after the first draw of lots against seats reserved for differently abled children in the city’s private schools.

