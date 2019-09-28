Delhi: 4,000 teachers cleared for appointment to MCD schools

The Municipal Corporations of Delhi are in the process of confirming more than 4,000 teachers, having received clearance from the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Advertising

The DSSSB has sent the dossiers of the teachers to the corporations, and letters of appointment have been sent by them to the teachers seeking confirmation.

The corporations have been given till October 15 to confirm the appointments, and the teachers have time till November 30 to join.

The teacher recruitment examination by the DSSSB was held in 2018. Around 2,000, 989, and 1,200 posts are lying vacant in schools in the East, South and North civic body schools respectively.

Advertising

The posts have been vacant since 2017 and were filled by temporary teachers working on a contract basis or were lying unfilled. Retirement of teachers, health issues and transfer requests are the main reasons for the vacant posts, said a senior East corporation official.

The temporary teachers will be phased out gradually depending on requirements and seniority.

The DSSSB has sent dossiers of teachers for 1,871 posts for EDMC schools, which has around 2,000 vacancies.

“The selection process has happened, and we are at certificate verification stage,” said the official.

“This is a regular process carried out by the MCD every few years,” said Mukhtaya Mandal, ADE, SDMC.

There are 989 vacant posts in SDMC schools, of which 667 are being held by temporary teachers. “We have received the dossiers of 850 teachers,” Mandal said.

At the North MCD, the DSSSB has sent 1,526 dossiers of teachers, and the letters of appointment have been sent to them, said Vedika Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, North Corporation.

“Around 600 posts are filled by temporary teachers, out of approximately 1,200 vacant posts. We have been given dossiers of 1,401 teachers for primary schools and 125 of teachers for special needs students. A total of 82 special needs teachers have been appointed already,” said Reddy.