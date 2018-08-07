Delay in UG admission at Delhi University’s open school

The memorandum has also been sent to the Secretary, HRD Ministry. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The memorandum has also been sent to the Secretary, HRD Ministry. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

While undergraduate admissions to DU colleges are over and classes have begun, the School of Open Learning (SOL) is yet to begin admissions to any of its first-year courses. The delay has prompted the secretary of the staff council, SOL, to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The memorandum has also been sent to the Secretary, HRD Ministry.

“All faculty members of SOL are concerned about the undue delay in commencement of the admission process for first year BA/BCom Pass and Hons courses for 2018-19. Despite being a major stakeholder in the system at SOL, we are never informed about this serious academic issue and the causes thereof by authorities concerned,” said Secretary, Staff Council, Janmejoy Khuntia.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khuntia said, “We have come to know that UGC recently published a new regulation on open distance learning, according to which all open distance learning institutes in India will have to apply for UGC registration every five years or so. This implies that UGC wants to control these institutions. Whatever they do, they cannot delay the admission process.”

A senior SOL official also said the delay was from the UGC’s end. “We have already given our representation to the UGC… They said they will bring out a consolidated list of approved institutions, but that has not been done. We’re being told the list will be out on August 9; in which case, we will begin admissions the next day… It seems we will not be able to begin the academic session before October 1, as per the UGC norms,” the official said.

UGC Chairman D P Singh did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

