Defying gender stigma, Telangana trans woman earns PG degree in medicine

Dr Ruth John Paul Koyyala, 29, became the first transgender person to join a master's programme in medicine when she joined Hyderabad’s ESI Medical College and Hospital. (Express Photo)

Emerging from a life revolving around social challenges and constant questioning, Koyyala Ruth John Paul, a native of Khammam district in Telangana, has earned a postgraduate degree in emergency medicine from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad.

Her MD exam results were announced on Saturday.

Given her family’s poor financial status, her father’s death, and a question mark on her gender, Ruth’s journey was anything but easy.

A silver lining on the cloud

Ruth John Paul lost her father during her childhood. With her mother working as a daily-wage worker, she was determined to excel in her studies. She was a meritorious student until her 12th standard, obtaining the highest marks in every class.