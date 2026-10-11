Defying gender stigma, Telangana trans woman earns PG degree in medicine

Emerging from a life revolving around social challenges and constant questioning, Koyyala Ruth John Paul, a native of Khammam district in Telangana, has earned a postgraduate degree in emergency medicine from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad.
Her MD exam results were announced on Saturday.
Given her family’s poor financial status, her father’s death, and a question mark on her gender, Ruth’s journey was anything but easy.
Ruth John Paul lost her father during her childhood. With her mother working as a daily-wage worker, she was determined to excel in her studies. She was a meritorious student until her 12th standard, obtaining the highest marks in every class.
Because of her academic excellence, she could get free admission in Classes 11 and 12 and also free coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Ruth thus secured an MBBS seat in a private college in Hyderabad.
Even after completing MBBS, Ruth said she was rejected at several hospitals for being a transgender person.
Ruth’s family rejected her after she came out as transgender at age 20, while she was in the third year of her MBBS course. Her family members also told her not to visit home.
Ruth eventually worked at a clinic run by an NGO and secured a job as a medical officer in the state-run Osmania General Hospital in 2022.
“I saw many trans people. Many end up begging or in sex work. I was determined to stand on my own feet,” she said.
Ruth faced difficulties during her postgraduate admission because there were no rules for accommodating transgender candidates. She then approached the Telangana High Court and received a favourable order.
“I did not compromise even when I was included in the female category, though I consider myself to be female. I felt discriminated against and fought,” she said.
Ruth said society should refrain from mistreating or discriminating against transgender people and should allow them an equal opportunity to prove themselves. If transgender people work hard, opportunities will come to them, she added.
(With inputs from PTI)