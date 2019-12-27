Defying all odds, they cracked NEET, JEE Main, UPSC: Here are success stories of 2019

Achievers of 2019. Image source: Designed by Rajan Sharma Achievers of 2019. Image source: Designed by Rajan Sharma

The ability to face adversity with courage is the mark of success. As the year comes to an end, here are some inspiring stories of candidates who cracked prestigious entrance or board examinations despite facing limitations.

From a boy in a remote Rajasthan village who cracked medical entrance exam NEET to girls from Haryana’s village who topped class 12 board exams, know the heartwarming stories of candidates who dreamed big and achieved success with their hard work.

Here are the success stories of 2019:

Kerala tribal woman Sreedhanya Suresh cracks UPSC

Sreedhanya Suresh became the first person from Kerala’s Kurichiya tribal community to clear the all-India civil services exams. Hailing from Wayanad district, the 22-year-old secured the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018. Reportedly, her father is a daily wager and mother a worker under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

The 22-year-old’s fate turned while working at the adivasi hostel, Wayanad, when she had the opportunity to interact with then Wayanad collector Sreeram Samashiva Rao who motivated her to appear for the civil service exam. A friend supported her monetarily to travel to the capital for the interview, as per reports.

From remote Rajasthan village, 22-year-old Jodharam Patel cracks NEET

Hailing from a remote village in Rajasthan, Jodharam Patel cracked the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) by securing the all-India rank 3,886. Jodharam faired poorly in plus-two exams, after which he was recommended to take up farming. However, the 22-year-old had faith in his hard work and decided to take the medical entrance exam.

He cracked the NEET in the first attempt. “It’s after 15 years that someone from my village cracked the medical entrance test. The last one to became a doctor from this village was in 2004,” Jodharam Patel told indianexpress.com. He also managed to secure the 5,391 rank in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) examination.

JNU security guard cracks varsity’s entrance exam

Ramjal Meena, a 34-year-old security guard at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cracked the varsity’s entrance examination to study BA (honours) in Russian language. Meena already holds an undergraduate degree from Rajasthan University (RU) and cleared the first year of MA political science from RU in distance mode. He wishes to serve the government by appearing in UPSC recruitment exam.

Meena is a father of three daughters and is the son of a daily wager. He has been working as a security guard at the JNU since 2014.

Labourer’s son cracks JEE Main, story of Lekhraj Bheel

It was in 2012 that Lekhraj Bheel first witnessed electricity in Jhalawar’s Mogayabeeh Bhilan, a remote tribal village in Rajasthan. Before that, he studied in candlelight and passed class 10. Facing odds, the 18-year-old has cracked the Joint Entrance Examination Main, the result of which was released in April.

Till a few years ago, Bheel had no knowledge of entrance examinations at the undergraduate level. His sole aim was to become a strong support for his parents — both MGNREGA workers who get a monthly income of Rs 3,000. Cracking JEE Main, he not only fulfilled his parents’ dream but is the first to achieve this from his village.

Ragpicker’s son cracks AIIMS entrance test

Asharam Choudhary, the son of a ragpicker in Madhya Pradesh cracked the AIIMS MBBS in his first attempt. The boy secured 707 all India ranking and 141 all-India rank in OBC category.

Hailing from Mandi village, Vijayaganj, Asharam’s education was supported by a local businessman and a doctor. He was selected for the young scientist award, and was chosen for the Silver Zone Foundation Olympiad when he was in Class 10.

The 18-year-old who got a seat at Jodhpur AIIMS hoped that he could contribute to nation-building and inspire many in future.

Labourer’s daughter Shashi cracks NEET

The daughter of a labourer in New Delhi, Shashi who cracked the NEET entrance exam this year has taken admission in Lady Hardinge College. In 2018, she enrolled for Delhi government’s Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Yojana scheme, under which coaching is provided to Scheduled Caste students at subsidised rates or free of cost for national-level examinations, including NEET.

Female toppers of Haryana board

Labourer’s daughter Isha Devi aspires to become PM

Isha Devi, the 16-year-old who hails from Haryana’s Kaithal district, has secured 497 out of 500 marks. She scored 100 in English, Mathematics and Sanskrit.

“My father is a labourer. While I understand that there are hardships in the family, my parents never made me feel it, neither did it interfere with my studies,” Isha Devi told indianexpress.com.

Carpenter’s daughter aspires to be an IAS

Sanju, the daughter of a carpenter, secured 100 marks in Science, Mathematics, and Sanskrit, while obtaining 98 in Social Science, Hindi. She too has a total of 497 out of 500 marks. The 16-year-old would wake up at 5 am daily and followed a strict timetable.

Daughter of a school-teacher, Shalini aspires to be a doctor

Shalini Sharma from Jind used the internet to supplement her studies. Both her parents and her maternal grandfather are teachers but she wanted to do something ‘different’ and chose to study medicine in class 11. “There is no other field as medicine. A doctor has the power to save lives. I wish to become a successful doctor,” said the Haryana Board class 10 topper. She has secured 100 marks in science, mathematics and English. She also got 99 and 98 marks in physical education and Hindi respectively.

