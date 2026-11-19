An advisory issued by the Department of General Medicine in Assam has asked postgraduate trainees (PGTs) to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residency tenure, drawing criticism from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).
The order, issued by the Office of the Department of Medicine, asks all postgraduate trainees to prioritise their clinical duties, patient care, academic pursuits and research requirements during their residency.
“This is for information to all Postgraduate Trainees (PGTs) of the Department of General Medicine that all PGTs are advised to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residency tenure,” the advisory stated.
It further said that the primary focus of trainees during their academic programme should remain on clinical responsibilities, patient care, academics and research. All postgraduate trainees were expected to adhere to the advisory, it added.
Reacting to the order, FAIMA Doctors Association strongly criticised the recommendation and demanded its immediate withdrawal.
In a post on X, the doctors’ body said, “FAIMA strongly condemns this unreasonable advisory and demands its immediate withdrawal.”
Questioning the rationale behind the directive, FAIMA said resident doctors should be allowed to manage their personal lives alongside their professional responsibilities.
“Dear administrators, regulate duty hours, not the personal lives of resident doctors. Residency is a postgraduate course, not a vow of celibacy!” the association said.
Another student body, United Doctors Front (UDF), has criticised the order. In a post on X, they said if “a resident getting married is seen as a threat to clinical duties and patient care, the problem is the workload and the staffing, not the wedding.”
PG residents are usually in their late 20s or early 30s. A three-year residency doesn’t pause their lives, and women residents will feel this pressure most, UDF said.