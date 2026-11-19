An advisory issued by the Department of General Medicine in Assam has asked postgraduate trainees (PGTs) to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residency tenure, drawing criticism from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

The order, issued by the Office of the Department of Medicine, asks all postgraduate trainees to prioritise their clinical duties, patient care, academic pursuits and research requirements during their residency.

“This is for information to all Postgraduate Trainees (PGTs) of the Department of General Medicine that all PGTs are advised to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residency tenure,” the advisory stated.