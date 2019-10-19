Defence Ministry gives nod to admission of girl students in Sainik schools

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given nod to a proposal for admission of girl children in Sainik schools from the 2021 academic session in a phased manner. The decision has been taken following the success of a pilot project started by the Defence Ministry for admission of girl children in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago, read a Ministry statement.

Rajnath Singh has directed concerned authorities to ensure availability, infrastructure and sufficient female staff in Sainik schools for smooth implementation of the directive.

The decision is in line with the objective of the government towards greater inclusiveness, gender equality, enabling greater participation of women in Armed Forces and strengthening the motto of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, which has been promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Central government set up the first Sainik School in Satara, Maharashtra, in 1961. The primary aim of the public residential institutions — most of them with classes from 6 to 12 — has been “preparing boys academically, physically and ‘mentally’ for entry into the National Defence Academy”.

There are 28 Sainik Schools, run by the Sainik School Society under the Defence Ministry, plus one in Lucknow under the state administration.